Valley Air District accepting submissions for Calendar contest

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If your kid or teen loves to get creative, the Valley Air District is accepting submissions for their Calendar Contest.

This is art from this year's calendar.

Students in Kindergarten to 12th grade are being asked to show their vision of healthy air life.

Past messages include "Switch to an electric lawn mower" and "Be cool and carpool when going to school."

The winning artwork will then be featured in the air district's 2024 Calendar.

The deadline is September 29th.

Entry requirements:

Paper should be placed in landscape orientation, so it is 8-1/2 inches high and 11 inches wide

Artwork should be in color and produced by paint, pen, crayon, marker, colored pencil or even computer-generation. Vivid colors are recommended.

Artwork should contain a message about how to live a Healthy Air Life. Examples of past messages include: "Switch to an electric lawn mower," "Be cool and carpool when going to school," "Don't burn wood, switch to gas," "Please don't idle while waiting for the kids at school."

Bilingual and Spanish-language messages are encouraged.

Artists need to include their name, address, phone number, e-mail, age, grade and school, on the back of the entry.

Please mail art flat, not folded or stapled, to: 2023 Kids' Calendar Contest, Valley Air District, 1990 E. Gettysburg Ave., Fresno, CA 93726, or drop off your entry at the nearest District office in Modesto (4800 Enterprise Way, Modesto, CA 95356), Fresno (1990 E. Gettysburg Ave, Fresno, CA 93726) or Bakersfield (34946 Flyover Court, Bakersfield, CA).