Valley Air District no longer offering rebates for electric vehicles

The Valley Air District will no longer be offering rebates to help replace your older vehicle with an electric one.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Valley Air District will no longer be offering rebates to help replace your older vehicle with an electric one because all the funds have been exhausted.

The Drive Clean Rebate Program offers incentives up to $3,000 so people trade in their gas-powered cars.

Now, we're told any applications received after December 22 will not be accepted.

The Valley Air District says applications received on or prior to this closure will continue to be processed.