Kids with disabilities can access free sports activities thanks to Valley Children's

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local program is helping kids with disabilities take part in free recreational and athletic experiences.

Valley Children's Adaptive Sports program hosted a rock climbing event this morning at Metal Mark Climbing Gym.

This program is designed to help children learn it's possible to take part in sports with hard work and determination.

"Many of the kids come here never thought they could be able to climb a wall - they are here they do it they got to the top ring the bell them they want to go back up," Adaptive Sports coordinator Laura Osejo said.

Organizers say this is a good way for kids, LIKE 10-YEAR OLD A-J to exercise and be around other kids with similar disabilities,

The program is run by volunteers and community donations.

