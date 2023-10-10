Valley Children's gets $55M grant for renewable energy microgrid project

A local hospital has received a major grant to help provide uninterrupted care to patients and improve sustainability.

The US Department of Energy and the California Energy Commission have awarded Valley Children's Hospital with $55 million.

It will go towards the hospital's renewable energy microgrid, which ensures there is always a source of energy for Valley Children's.

The plan that launched earlier this year aims to make sure patient care is never interrupted due to power outages or electrical grid failures.

Work is still taking place on phase one of the renewable energy microgrid, which is expected to be online and operational in 2025.