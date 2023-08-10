The VA Central California Health Care System is inviting Valley veterans to have their names installed on the Walk of Honor wall in central Fresno.

Valley veterans invited to have names added to Walk of Honor wall

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Do you know a local veteran who should be recognized for their service?

The VA Central California Health Care System is inviting Valley veterans to have their names installed on the Walk of Honor wall in central Fresno.

The Walk of Honor pays tribute to the men and women from all branches of the US Military who were either honorably discharged, killed in action or are missing in action.

90-year-old Vernon Schmidt served in the Army during World War II.

He and several of his family members all have their names up on that wall.

"This is a beautiful Walk of Honor, honoring the veterans. So, I only feel I had a small little piece in here. Whatever they did here to honor the troops, you know, I'm one little portion of that," said Schmidt.

If you are a veteran or a family member of one, you can submit an application to have the name engraved on the granite monument located at the VA in Central Fresno.

The submission deadline is Monday, August 28th.

There is a cost of $95, which covers the granite, inscription, and installation.