More than 70 veterans part of 28th Central Valley Honor Flight

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than 70 Valley veterans are headed off on the trip of a lifetime.

The 28th Central Valley Honor Flight is lifting off for our nation's capitol on Monday morning.

The Honor Flight will take veterans who served in World War II, the Korean War, the Cold War and the Vietnam War to visit the monuments and memorials in Washington, DC, dedicated to their service and sacrifice.

With the help of donations, the non-profit makes sure veterans go on the trip free of charge.

The Honor Flight takes off from Fresno Yosemite International Airport on Monday morning and returns on Wednesday night.

That evening, the public will get the chance to give veterans a heroes' welcome home during a special ceremony.

