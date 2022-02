VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia police have a man in custody after they say he vandalized multiple cars.Officers were called to the area of Johnson Street and Willow Avenue just before 8 pm Thursday night.Police say 41-year-old Gregorio Vidrio allegedly vandalized at least seven vehicles by breaking their windows with a pipe.They say he's also accused of threatening and stealing an item from someone while holding the pipe.He's been booked in jail on numerous charges.