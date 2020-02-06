Central Unified School District students taught the dangers of vaping

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Central Unified School District students are learning about the dangers and risks of vaping.Andrew Alvarado, the superintendent, said they recently were awarded a grant for anti-vaping and tobacco presentations.These presentations are made possible by funds allocated by the Proposition 56 Tobacco Grant awarded to Central Unified in 2019 by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra.Central Unified has used the funds from this grant to educate and spread awareness of vaping and tobacco use among today's youth.On Wednesday morning, students were laughing and having a good time listening to speaker Robert Hackenson Jr.The discussion has a serious message about the dangers and risks of vaping."We've learned that how bad vaping can be for you and how you be addictive and how you can die from it eventually," said 6th grader Reagan Asklof.Many of the fifth and sixth graders say they already know about vaping.They also know that teens who are just a few years older than them vape."I think that those kids should not do it. It surprises me how many kids actually do it," Asklof explained.The trend is concerning for educators.Alvarado says that nationwide, there has been an uptick."This is our reality. We can't ignore it. We can't sit by and be idle about it either. We need to continue to be creative on trying to get our message out," Alvarado said.This is the reason they brought in Hackenson.So far, it looks like the message is getting across to these students, and they have this message for teens who vape."You can do better. I believe in you. You can stay safe and live a full life instead of vaping and stuff," said 6th grader Emily Salas.There are a couple of meetings for Central Unified parents also to learn more about the dangers of vaping, e-cigarettes, and tobacco-related products.Wednesday night at 6pm, Rio Vista Middle School Library: 6240 W. Palo Alto, Fresno, CA 93722Thursday night at 6pm, El Capitan Middle School Library: 4443 W. Weldon, Fresno, CA 93722