Bicyclist hit by truck near Fresno State causing closure of Bullard Ave.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Bullard Avenue between Chestnut and Cedar Avenue is closed to all traffic after a truck hit a bicyclist Thursday morning.

Police say that the bicyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver stayed on the scene and drugs and alcohol are not a factor in this crash.

It is unknown how long the streets will be closed for.

