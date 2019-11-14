Venice Flooding: Italy set to declare state of emergency in city

ROME -- Italy's government is set to declare a state of emergency in flood-ravaged Venice, to swiftly secure the historic city funds to repair damage from the highest tide in 50 years.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte described the flooding as "a blow to the heart of our country."

He said a cabinet meeting called for Thursday afternoon will declare a state of emergency and approve the first measures aimed at helping the city's recovery.

Conte spent Wednesday night in Venice, where world-famous monuments, homes and businesses were hit hard by the exceptional flooding. The water reached 1.87 meters above sea level Tuesday, the second-highest level ever recorded in the city.

Venice's mayor said the damage is estimated at "hundreds of millions of euros."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floodingitalyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: 5 shot at Southern California high school
Fire crews battle multiple garage fires at apartment complex in central Fresno
Northern California woman dies from use of e-cigarettes, officials say
Man critically injured after Madera County crash, officers say he's 'lucky to be alive'
Bakersfield man arrested 11 years after double murder
91-year-old Clovis woman scammed out of $70,000 by man posing as her son
Fresno man robs Lyft driver at gunpoint, holds woman hostage
Show More
Security guard arrested for using excessive force during citizen's arrest
Madera Police looking for owner of dogs that mauled man to death
Fresno Unified holding hiring event at McLane High School
Government hiring census takers in the Central Valley
Animation shows deadly FAX bus collision from driver's perspective
More TOP STORIES News