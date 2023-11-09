Fresno City College holds Veterans Day ceremony, honors women in armed forces

This year, the event highlighted the 75th anniversary of women's integration into the armed forces.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Veterans Day is still a few days away, but organizations across the valley are already recognizing those who have served our country.

A show of reverence for Veterans Day at Fresno City College for former service members of all ages from every military branch.

The observance was marked by shared signs of patriotism and more solemn moments.

The day also marked milestones 2023 is the 30th anniversary of the Veterans Peace Memorial and Court of Honor at the college.

Every year since the monuments' dedication a ceremony has recognized special honorees.

This year, it highlighted the 75th anniversary of women's integration into the armed forces. Two women were acknowledged for their military service and continued dedication to their communities.

Today, many recognize Sally Moreno as the Madera County District Attorney, but during her undergrad, she was in the ROTC at UC Santa Barbara then became a commissioned officer in the Army Military Police Corps and served in Desert Storm.

"While I went into the service to serve, I got so much more back from the military than I gave," said Moreno.

To be selected to speak, especially on the 75th anniversary, means a great deal to Moreno as she's watched women's roles in the military grow and how their unique experience guides their careers afterward.

"Women's perspectives can be different and it's important to have those perspectives at the table," said Moreno. "As I talked about today those women veterans come back and serve. Right now in our federal senate, we have two senators who are women veterans and five members of our assembly who are women veterans."

Miranda Canchola, a Navy veteran and current FCC student, received the Citizen Soldier Award nominated by her instructors.

"I am just so proud to represent as a woman," said Miranda Canchola, Citizen Soldier Award recipient. "We're very far and few in between, so to be able to be recognized for this award and on today of all days feels very special to me."

Canchola served for six years in the Navy and was deployed twice during her career, once to the Middle East and once to the South China Sea.

She is set to graduate from the FCC Dental Hygiene program next spring.

There were veterans of all ages here from those who served in Korea to those who served more recently.

They were each asked to come up front during the ceremony to be presented with a pin.

