fresno state bulldogs

Victor E. Bulldog discusses important business with other mascots in Zoom call

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State athletics is currently shut down and that means the school's mascot, Victor E. Bulldog, has a bit more time on his hands these days.

But Victor isn't letting the offseason go to waste.

He and some of his doggy-mascot peers decided it was time to address important issues on a conference call that's winning the internet's heart.



In the video, you can see this crew of mascots got down to business in this conference call.

Victor E. Bulldog was joined by some other notable sports dogs, including Dubs from the University of Washington, Butler Blue and Grady the Greyhound.

Keep up the good work Victor!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresnofresno statefresno state bulldogs
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS
49er Insider David Lombardi breaks down San Francisco's 2020 Draft Picks
Former Bulldog Travis Brown describes battle with COVID-19
Former Bulldog Kenny Wiggins re-signs with Detroit, enjoying being a new father
Fresno State's Mykal Walker selected by Atlanta Falcons in NFL Draft
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News