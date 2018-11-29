CRIME

VIDEO: Two men break into taco truck in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Owners of the Tacos El Super taco truck are hoping surveillance video will help police track down two suspects who broke into their business while it was parked on Shaw in northwest Fresno.

The two men forced their way into the truck overnight on Monday and began looking around for items inside.

Employees of the truck say they are fortunate they had just taken the cash register out the night before.

"We do this for a living, I have four kids I have to feed. I don't feel anger, it shouldn't have happened," said Rigo Villa, owner of the truck.

In all, the thieves took their generator, a few other miscellaneous items and two Cokes.

The owners of the truck say they want other taco truck owners to know that these break-ins are happening and that everyone should have surveillance cameras inside their business.
