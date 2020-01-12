VIDEO: Van drives into Seattle-area Ross and hits customers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- New surveillance video from inside a Ross store shows a van driving into the store and hitting customers.

A couple with their 10-month-old child stood right inside the door when the van came crashing in and smashed into them.

The mother braced her child in her arms and everybody walked away alive.

Investigators say the video helps them piece together what was going on at the time of the crash.

The baby suffered minor injuries while her parents were hurt badly enough that they haven't gone back to work in the four weeks since the crash.

Investigators arrested the driver and they say he was supposed to be the getaway driver for his girlfriend, who was trying to shoplift at the Seattle-area store.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
car crash
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 bodies found on houseboat on Lake McClure ID'd as La Grange and Merced natives
Man identified in Central Fresno homicide Saturday afternoon
Downtown Dinuba jewelry store loses thousands after robbery Friday night
Detectives at a roadblock with finding details in Huron shooting
New Jersey mom says she got used diapers in Amazon shipment
Classmates celebrate 6-year-old after he battles leukemia
Dog rescued from massive house fire finds new home
Show More
Man arrested for stealing items from Coalinga storage warehouse: Police
New London celebrates community's first playground Saturday
2 US service members killed in Afghanistan identified
Gov. Newsom to deploy 31 disaster specialists for earthquake recovery efforts in Puerto Rico
Police: Suspect demands money from Visalia Cricket Wireless, flees on foot
More TOP STORIES News