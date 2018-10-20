VIDEO: Woman sent flying, police searching for hit-and-run driver

Shocking video captures the moment a driver hits a woman in Central Fresno and then leaves her injured in the middle of the road.The collision happened this evening near Shields and Blackstone.Surveillance video from a nearby business captured two angles of the driver hitting the woman and sending her across the roadway.The woman who was hit was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.Fortunately, she only suffered minor injuries.Fresno Police are now searching for the driver.They say the vehicle is dark in color and has front-end damage.