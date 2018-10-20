HIT AND RUN

VIDEO: Woman sent flying, police searching for hit-and-run driver

EMBED </>More Videos

Shocking video captures the moment a driver hits a woman in Central Fresno and then leaves her injured in the middle of the road.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Shocking video captures the moment a driver hits a woman in Central Fresno and then leaves her injured in the middle of the road.

The collision happened this evening near Shields and Blackstone.

Surveillance video from a nearby business captured two angles of the driver hitting the woman and sending her across the roadway.

The woman who was hit was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Fortunately, she only suffered minor injuries.

Fresno Police are now searching for the driver.

They say the vehicle is dark in color and has front-end damage.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and run
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HIT AND RUN
Court documents reveal new details from witnesses in death of Clovis Unified vice principal
CHP arrests girlfriend, friend as accessories in hit-and-run death of Vice Principal
Rogelio Alvarez-Maraville pleads not guilty to hit and run charges
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
More hit and run
Top Stories
Caltrans expedites emergency repairs on Applegate Road, Highway 99 road closures
Authorities searching for suspect that lead deputies on chase in Central Fresno
Fresno Police arrest man after road rage incident
Family of Edison grad shot and killed while camping with his children speaks out
Female lion kills longtime mate at Indianapolis Zoo
No Mega Millions winner, jackpot climbs to $1.6 billion
Hit and run crash in Merced leaves man dead
FOUND: Three children that were missing have been found
Show More
President signs memorandum on reliable water
Small plane lands on freeway in San Diego County
Breast cancer gel being tested in Chicago
Fresno City College student pleads not guilty to sex charges
Fresno woman dies after falling off cliff in Madera County
More News