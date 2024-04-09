Court rules Vince Fong can remain on November ballot for congressional race

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An appeals court has ruled that Assemblymember Vince Fong can stay on the ballot in the race for Congressional District 20.

This follows an appeal by the Secretary of State, aimed at limiting how many political races Fong was allowed to run in.

During the March Primary election, Fong was on the ballot twice, seeking re-election to State Assembly District 32 and running for Congressional District 20.

A hearing was held last Thursday, where the Secretary of State appealed a judge's prior ruling that allowed Fong to remain on the ballot.

But on Tuesday, the court rejected the appeal, confirming for a second time that he will appear on ballots during the general election this fall.

He's also taking part in May's special election for District 20 to carry out the rest of former Valley congressman Kevin McCarthy's term.

"Today's ruling is yet another victory for the voters of the 20th Congressional District, who have now had their right to select the candidate of their choice upheld by the courts, twice," Fong said in a statement. "I look forward to continuing to campaign across the Central Valley before the May 21st special election and November 5th general election."

District 20 includes parts of Kern, Tulare, Kings and Fresno counties.