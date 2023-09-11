Boy steals and crashes mother's car in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A boy in Visalia Sunday was not injured after he reportedly stole his mother's car and crashed it.

An ABC 30 insider sent us this video of the scene on Crowley Avenue near Bollinger Street.

Visalia police say the boy stole his mom's car and was speeding when he lost control causing the car to roll over.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment but officers say he was not injured.

Investigators are trying to determine if the boy will be charged.

Police have not said how old he is but say he does not have a license.