Visalia Police searching for person responsible for deadly shooting in 2020

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia Police need your help to track down the person responsible for a deadly shooting in 2020.

It happened at Buena Vista and Liberty near Ruiz Park just before 8 pm December 13.

Patrol officers were dispatched to the area of Ruiz Park regarding a shooting that had just occurred.

Investigators believe the shooting happened during a drug deal.

The victim was taken to the hospital but later died.

Police are hoping someone will come forward with a tip that can help them identify the killer.

The Visalia Police Department is asking for anyone with information regarding the homicide to please come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Max Navo at (559) 713-4234, or Sergeant Nate Flaws at (559) 713-4092.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Anonymous Tip Line at (559) 713-4738.