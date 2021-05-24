1 hospitalized after driver runs red light in Visalia, police say

The crash happened around 5:15 am on Walnut Avenue and Demaree Street.
Visalia police say the driver of a Frito-Lay truck was eastbound on Walnut when they ran a red light and hit a Dodge Challenger.
Witness photos from the crash show the semi-truck crashed on its side.
The truck driver was taken to Kaweah Health Medical Center with minor injuries.
No one else was injured.
Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.
The crash caused part of Walnut Avenue and Demaree to be shut down on Monday morning. The streets have since reopened.