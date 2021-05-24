1 hospitalized after driver runs red light in Visalia, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person was hospitalized after a crash involving a semi-truck in Visalia on Monday morning.The crash happened around 5:15 am on Walnut Avenue and Demaree Street.Visalia police say the driver of a Frito-Lay truck was eastbound on Walnut when they ran a red light and hit a Dodge Challenger.Witness photos from the crash show the semi-truck crashed on its side.The truck driver was taken to Kaweah Health Medical Center with minor injuries.No one else was injured.Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.The crash caused part of Walnut Avenue and Demaree to be shut down on Monday morning. The streets have since reopened.