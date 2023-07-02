Man arrested for using fake money at Visalia fireworks stand, police say

Police are advising businesses to pay close attention when handling money and check bills for a watermark and the security thread.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 56-year-old man is in custody after police say he used fake money at a South Valley fireworks stand.

Mark Ananian allegedly used a counterfeit $50 bill to buy fireworks in Visalia.

Police say he has a history of passing counterfeit bills in the Visalia and Tulare areas.

After receiving a tip from the public, officers located and arrested Ananian.

They say he had three warrants for his arrest.

