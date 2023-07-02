WATCH LIVE

Man arrested for using fake money at Visalia fireworks stand, police say

Police are advising businesses to pay close attention when handling money and check bills for a watermark and the security thread.

Sunday, July 2, 2023 1:22AM

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 56-year-old man is in custody after police say he used fake money at a South Valley fireworks stand.

Mark Ananian allegedly used a counterfeit $50 bill to buy fireworks in Visalia.

Police say he has a history of passing counterfeit bills in the Visalia and Tulare areas.

After receiving a tip from the public, officers located and arrested Ananian.

They say he had three warrants for his arrest.

Police are advising business owners to pay close attention when handling money and check bills for a watermark and the security thread.

