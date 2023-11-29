A woman has been hospitalized following a house fire in Visalia early Wednesday morning.

Woman hospitalized following house fire in Visalia, officials say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has been hospitalized following a house fire in Visalia early Wednesday morning.

Fire officials say the flames broke out at a home on Encina Street near Sequoia Avenue at about 4 am.

The flames were primarily in the back of the home, but still damaged the front.

A woman was found outside of the home. She was taken to the hospital for injuries. Her condition has not yet been released.

The fire was under control in 15 minutes.

Officials say about half of the home is burned.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Crews will still be at the scene for a few hours. Drivers should avoid the area.

For news updates, follow Amanda Aguilar on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.