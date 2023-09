Woman hospitalized after being rescued during Visalia house fire, officials say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has been hospitalized after being rescued during a house fire in Visalia.

Officials say the flames broke out at a home on South Martin Street and Sunnyside Avenue around 8:30 Tuesday morning.

When firefighters got to the house, they immediately went inside and rescued the woman.

She was taken to the hospital. Her condition has not been released.

Crews are still working to contain the fire.

Drivers should avoid the area.