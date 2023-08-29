1.27 million square foot warehouse building coming to Visalia Industrial Park

The South Valley continues to grow as new developments are in the works that will bring a lot of jobs to the area.

The first phase is expected to be done by the end of 2024.

New large warehouses will soon be popping up along Highway 99 in West Visalia near Plaza Drive.

In months to come, the 75 acres of open space will see a 1.27 million square foot warehouse going.

It will bring hundreds of jobs to the South Valley.

Visalia Mayor Brian Poochigan says, "When we developed the industrial park, I think it blew our dreams away. I mean, this is better than we ever imagined it could be, and we're really happy, and it's keeping us pretty busy, but it provides good jobs for our residents, and we are really happy about that."

The City of Visalia, like many Central Valley towns, is located in what investors call a good access point.

Visalia sits between San Francisco and Los Angeles, a convenient location for warehouses.

That's why the Orange County-based "CapRock Partners" plans to build here.

In a statement, partner Bob O'Neill says 95% of Californians can be reached in a day's drive from here, "allowing future tenants to reach over 50 million customers with one-day ground shipping."

Poochigian says it's what makes the city unique.

"We are really excited. The way Visalia is situated, we have a logistical advantage, where we can deliver a lot of products overnight, the Rocky Mountains west, so it really is attracting a lot of business here in the city of Visalia," says Mayor Poochigian.

CapRock partners also mention an educated workforce in the area is a plus and will help fill jobs quickly.

The area located at Plaza Drive and Avenue 320 will be developed in three phases.

Mayor Poochigian does mention agriculture continues to be the backbone of the Central Valley, as it is what fuels our economy.

Recently, an Ag-land mitigation plan has been put in place in an effort to preserve our farmland.

