Visalia man sentenced for murdering Kmart employee, assaulting officers

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Last month, 47-year-old Jeremy Kechloian from Visalia was found guilty of first-degree murder.Friday morning, he was hidden from view as he was sentenced to 68 years and eight months to life in prison for killing a Kmart employee, in addition to multiple offenses that followed."It was a very traumatic and tragic incident that we saw very close to home not only for the victim's family, but for our community as well," says Supervising Deputy DA Candice Moore.The deadly incident happened in May of 2018.Authorities say Kechloian made his way into this Kmart in Visalia with a knife visible in his back pocket, which a concerned customer reported.He then got some milk and made his way to the customer service desk, where he tried to withdraw money from the Western Union station.Kmart's loss prevention officer, Jeff Campbell, responded and escorted Kechloian out of the store.When the two were outside, Kechloian stabbed Campbell in the neck and chest. He died two days later.Kechloian was sentenced to 56 years to life in prison for committing the murder.Moore says the judge added seven years and four months for how the defendant acted during his arrest. Five years and four months were added for incidents he committed while in custody at the Bob Wiley Detention Facility between 2019 and 2020."He gassed a custodial officer throwing bodily fluids at him," Moore said. "There was an incident where he threw PRUNO, which is inmate manufactured alcohol, on an officer and was in possession of a weapon as well."Campbell's mother and other family members were in court for the sentencing. His mother told the judge she wanted justice for her only son."After today's sentencing and the judge giving him the max, they can move one step further towards closure," Moore said.Kechloian's criminal record also includes several other felonies since 1994, including assault with a deadly weapon.