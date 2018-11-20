COURT

Visalia man convicted of raping unconscious woman - he had offered to help her get home

53-year old Tommy Ponce, Sr. has been convicted by a jury of raping an unconscious woman.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A Visalia man, 53-year old Tommy Ponce, Sr., has been convicted by a jury of raping an unconscious woman.

He faces over 40 years to life at the sentencing hearing.

Ponce was arrested on Dec. 7, 2017 after DNA obtained from an exam of 21-year old rape victim matched Ponce.

The woman had met Ponce while walking home after a fight with her boyfriend. Ponce had offered to help her get home.

Tulare County District Attorney's office says Ponce has an extensive criminal history including unlawful sex with a minor, domestic violence and robbery.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rapecourtsexual assaultVisalia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COURT
Judge: White House must return CNN's Jim Acosta's credential
Suspect accused of killing Fresno man dressed in drag determined mentally incompetent
Sentencing of man who committed lewd acts with minor postponed amid pending doctor's review
EXCLUSIVE: Fifth student reported abuse by Mendota Unified principal
More court
Top Stories
Fresno Unified suspends all outdoor activity due to unhealthy air quality
Severe flooding causes post office to close in Downtown Fresno
Man evades Sheriff's deputies in stolen vehicle in Central Fresno
3 semi-trucks destroyed after catching fire in parking lot
8 people displaced by house fire in Planada
Mercy Hospital Shooting: Chicago mourning 3 killed, including CPD officer
Central Fresno apartment complex without heat as temps drop
Abandoned house catches fire in Southeast Fresno
Show More
UPDATE: Body found in Alviso Marina ID'd as missing 49ers fan, coroner confirms
Dead whale had 115 plastic cups, 2 flip-flops in its stomach
Dad offered girl as child bride to highest bidder
Troubleshooter: Popular kids tablet battery expands causing screen to shatter
"We're playing beer pong": New evidence from investigation into Clovis Unified vice principal death
More News