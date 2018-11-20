Visalia man convicted of raping unconscious woman - he had offered to help her get home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --A Visalia man, 53-year old Tommy Ponce, Sr., has been convicted by a jury of raping an unconscious woman.
He faces over 40 years to life at the sentencing hearing.
Ponce was arrested on Dec. 7, 2017 after DNA obtained from an exam of 21-year old rape victim matched Ponce.
The woman had met Ponce while walking home after a fight with her boyfriend. Ponce had offered to help her get home.
Tulare County District Attorney's office says Ponce has an extensive criminal history including unlawful sex with a minor, domestic violence and robbery.