Visalia man convicted of raping unconscious woman - he had offered to help her get home

A Visalia man, 53-year old Tommy Ponce, Sr., has been convicted by a jury of raping an unconscious woman.He faces over 40 years to life at the sentencing hearing.Ponce was arrested on Dec. 7, 2017 after DNA obtained from an exam of 21-year old rape victim matched Ponce.The woman had met Ponce while walking home after a fight with her boyfriend. Ponce had offered to help her get home.Tulare County District Attorney's office says Ponce has an extensive criminal history including unlawful sex with a minor, domestic violence and robbery.