26-year-old man stabbed in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 26-year-old man is in the hospital after being stabbed in Visalia.

It happened just before 8 pm Tuesday at Houston Avenue and Hall Street.

Police say the victim was stabbed once in the upper body and taken to Kaweah Health Medical Center

There is no word on his condition at this time.

Police are investigating what led to the stabbing.

They have yet to release any suspect information.