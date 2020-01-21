robbery

Visalia police searching for robbery suspect who swung knife at Macy's employee

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia police are searching for a thief who stole from a Macy's Department store, then swung a knife at an employee who tried to stop him.

Officials say the man robbed the store on Mooney Boulevard just before 7:00 p.m. on Monday.

When an employee tried to stop him, he pulled out a knife and swung it at the worker. Police say he then ran out of the store and jumped into a waiting SUV.

The employee was not hurt.

Officers say the suspect is 5'6" and had black hair and brown eyes. He wore a blue, hooded sweatshirt, a camo jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Visalia Police Department at 559-713-4738.
