48-year-old man stabbed to death at Visalia liquor store, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a stabbing that left a 48-year-old man dead at a Visalia liquor store.
Officers were called around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday to Visalia Liquor between Whitendale and Monte Vista avenues near Mooney Boulevard.
When they arrived, they found a 48-year-old man who had been stabbed.
He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call detectives at at 559-713-4234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Anonymous Tip line at 559-713-4738.