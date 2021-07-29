UPDATE: 1 killed in car-to-car shooting in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three suspects are in custody in connection with a shooting in Visalia, and one of the two victims has died.The attack happened before midnight Wednesday night on Caldwell at Mooney.Police believe the incident started as an argument at a different location. Then moments later, the suspects pulled up in a car and opened fire on four men inside a Dodge Challenger. Two of them were hit.Both victims were taken to Kaweah Health and one of them was pronounced dead at the hospital.The other is expected to recover.Detectives say 23-year old Derick Patel, 23-year-old Eliazar Guerra, and 23-year old Nina Sanchez have been arrested in connection with the shooting.They were found in Bakersfield.The incident is still under investigation and the names of the victims have not been released.