Suspect fires shots after fight inside Visalia business, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia police are searching for the person who fired several shots inside a business on Thursday night.Investigators say a fight broke out inside a business on Walnut Avenue and Court Street around 11 pm.At some point, someone involved pulled out a gun and fired several rounds.No one was injured.Visalia police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call 559-734-8116.