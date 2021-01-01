FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia police are searching for the person who fired several shots inside a business on Thursday night.
Investigators say a fight broke out inside a business on Walnut Avenue and Court Street around 11 pm.
At some point, someone involved pulled out a gun and fired several rounds.
No one was injured.
Visalia police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call 559-734-8116.
Suspect fires shots after fight inside Visalia business, police say
Visalia police are searching for the person who fired several shots inside a business on Thursday night.
SHOTS FIRED
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News