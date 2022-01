VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been hospitalized following a shooting in Visalia Monday night.Visalia police say it happened around 8 pm at a home near Houston Ave. and Garden St.When police arrived, they found a man in front of the house with gunshot wounds.The man was taken to Kaweah Health Medical Center and his condition is unknown.There is no suspect description at this time.Anyone with information is asked to contact Visalia police.