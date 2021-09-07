36-year-old man accused of shooting outside Visalia bar

It happened before 11:30 pm at the Santa Fe Station Bar on Center Avenue and Road 128.
Police say Derek Hicks fired shots from inside a Cadillac.
While he and a passenger refused to get out of the car, employees and patrons inside the bar evacuated through the back door.
The 36-year-old suspect surrendered to officers after a brief standoff.
No one was injured in the shooting.
Police say Hicks is not allowed to have a gun.
Investigators say he had a ghost gun, a firearm without a registered serial number. Detectives also found cocaine in the car.
Hicks was booked into the Tulare County jail on various gun charges. The passenger in his car was released.