36-year-old man accused of shooting outside Visalia bar

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 36-year-old man was arrested after police say he opened fire outside a Visalia bar on Monday night.It happened before 11:30 pm at the Santa Fe Station Bar on Center Avenue and Road 128.Police say Derek Hicks fired shots from inside a Cadillac.While he and a passenger refused to get out of the car, employees and patrons inside the bar evacuated through the back door.The 36-year-old suspect surrendered to officers after a brief standoff.No one was injured in the shooting.Police say Hicks is not allowed to have a gun.Investigators say he had a ghost gun, a firearm without a registered serial number. Detectives also found cocaine in the car.Hicks was booked into the Tulare County jail on various gun charges. The passenger in his car was released.