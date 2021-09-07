36-year-old man accused of shooting outside Visalia bar

The 36-year-old suspect surrendered to officers after a brief standoff.
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 36-year-old man was arrested after police say he opened fire outside a Visalia bar on Monday night.

It happened before 11:30 pm at the Santa Fe Station Bar on Center Avenue and Road 128.

Police say Derek Hicks fired shots from inside a Cadillac.

While he and a passenger refused to get out of the car, employees and patrons inside the bar evacuated through the back door.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Police say Hicks is not allowed to have a gun.

Investigators say he had a ghost gun, a firearm without a registered serial number. Detectives also found cocaine in the car.

Hicks was booked into the Tulare County jail on various gun charges. The passenger in his car was released.

