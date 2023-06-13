  • Watch Now

Teenagers steal car and crash into Visalia police unit, authorities say

KFSN
Tuesday, June 13, 2023 4:53PM
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several teenagers are now in custody, accused of stealing a car and then crashing into a Visalia Police vehicle.

Officers spotted the stolen Kia at about 4 am Tuesday morning near Rinaldi Street and Elowin Avenue

When police tried to stop the car, they say the driver purposely rammed head-on into the police unit.

The officer was not hurt.

Four teens ranging from 14 to 18 years old tried to run from the scene but were arrested.

Officers also found guns and other items in the area.

