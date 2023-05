At least eight other storage units were found with their locks cut.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been arrested after police say he broke into storage units in Visalia.

Police say it happened at about 2:15 Thursday morning at the Derrel's Storage Unit on North Ben Maddox Way.

Authorities say they found 46-year-old Matthew Rutledge breaking into one of the units.

Rutledge was arrested for burglary and an outstanding warrant.