WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Visalia teacher arrested for molesting 13-year-old student making court appearance

Police say the teacher at Saint Paul's School has been sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl over the past few months.

Kate Nemarich Image
By KFSN logo
Monday, May 22, 2023 7:53PM
Visalia teacher arrested for molesting student making court appearance
EMBED <>More Videos

A Visalia teacher accused of molesting a student is due in court Monday. 41-year-old Jeremy Hanson is set to appear before a judge for arraignment.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Visalia teacher accused of molesting a student is due in court Monday.

41-year-old Jeremy Hanson is set to appear before a judge for arraignment.

Police say the teacher at Saint Paul's School has been sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl over the past few months.

Hanson was booked last week into the Tulare County Jail on three counts of child molestation.

His bond amount is set at $300,000.

In a statement, officials at Saint Paul's said Hanson would not be returning to the school.

Authorities also confirmed that Hanson worked at Tulare Union from 2017-2019

For news updates, follow Kate Nemarich on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW