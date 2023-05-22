Visalia teacher arrested for molesting 13-year-old student making court appearance

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Visalia teacher accused of molesting a student is due in court Monday.
41-year-old Jeremy Hanson is set to appear before a judge for arraignment.
Police say the teacher at Saint Paul's School has been sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl over the past few months.
Hanson was booked last week into the Tulare County Jail on three counts of child molestation.
His bond amount is set at $300,000.
In a statement, officials at Saint Paul's said Hanson would not be returning to the school.
Authorities also confirmed that Hanson worked at Tulare Union from 2017-2019
