Visalia teacher arrested for molesting 13-year-old student making court appearance

A Visalia teacher accused of molesting a student is due in court Monday. 41-year-old Jeremy Hanson is set to appear before a judge for arraignment.

Police say the teacher at Saint Paul's School has been sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl over the past few months.

Hanson was booked last week into the Tulare County Jail on three counts of child molestation.

His bond amount is set at $300,000.

In a statement, officials at Saint Paul's said Hanson would not be returning to the school.

Authorities also confirmed that Hanson worked at Tulare Union from 2017-2019

