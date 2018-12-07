CRIME

Visalia teacher Margaret Gieszinger out of jail

The Visalia teacher caught on camera cutting a student's hair while singing the 'Star Spangled Banner' Wednesday left jail on Friday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The 52-year old, Margaret Gieszinger, covered her face while crying when she walked out of a detention facility in the evening with her husband.

She declined to say anything on camera.

Earlier on Friday, the former University Preparatory teacher was charged with six misdemeanors, including false imprisonment and cruelty to a child.

If convicted of those charges, she could spend three and a half years in jail.
