New turf for Visalia elementary school helping keep students active

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The grass is greener at Highland Elementary School in Visalia these days.

Well, the artificial turf is greener.

New this year is a bright green patch for students to run around.

Principal Jessica Peredo says it's a welcome change.

"Before turf, the field partially was unusable due to mud and the grass not growing, so the kids are very excited to be able to use the entire field every day," she said.

The need for updates was magnified last year as Highland Elementary launched the Expanded Learning Opportunities Program on campus.

It's a statewide program that connects students to after-school activities to keep them involved and motivated.

But their after-school plans were often snarled by muddy or unusable conditions.

ELOP and VUSD worked together to fix it.

"Through partnership with them, we decided to install turf so that it's usable almost 100% of the time," Peredo said.

The kids seem to love it.

"I like this one because it doesn't have any dirt that you can see," says student Jordan Padron.

The turf is serving more than just students at recess.

Through Proposition 28 funding, the district has heavily invested in Visual and Performance Arts, which includes Physical Education.

Previously, PE and music were only available for 4th, 5th and 6th grader students.

Now, it's available for TK through 6th grade.

Principal Peredo says she's grateful for what the change in scenery has done for the students.

"Before, kids didn't want to play on dead grass, so they would be bored," she said. "I see kids having so much fun. They're happy to be at school, and this is just something to look forward to."

On those triple-digit days, a special infill made of corn husk helps keep the turf cool and keep the kids playing.

