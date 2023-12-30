VUSD Family & Community Resource Center provides support for families throughout the year

The resource center provides emergency services and then refers families to other city and county agencies for ongoing support.

Students may be on winter break, but in the Visalia Unified School District, not everyone is taking time off.

Students may be on winter break, but in the Visalia Unified School District, not everyone is taking time off.

Students may be on winter break, but in the Visalia Unified School District, not everyone is taking time off.

Students may be on winter break, but in the Visalia Unified School District, not everyone is taking time off.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Students may be on winter break, but in the Visalia Unified School District, not everyone is taking time off.

The Family and Community Resource Center is still open to ensure there's support for families in need.

Nancy Sutherland is a proud mom of pre-teen girls who are students in the Visalia Unified School District.

But as a single mother, she knows, sometimes, life can give you lemons.

"We were having some troubled times during the pandemic," Sutherland said.

Facing food insecurity and the need for basic resources, she turned to the VUSD Family and Community Resource Center for help.

She says they were welcomed in like family.

"It wasn't like we were a number in the system," Sutherland said.

Administrator of Family & Community Services, Jim Sullivan, says treating people with dignity and respect is extremely important.

"They need to feel welcome, they need to be open and honest with us about what resources and barriers they have so that we can address those barriers," Sullivan said.

The resource center has clothing, hygiene kits, school supplies, and food for those in need.

Many of the items are donated from school food and clothing drives or from other programs.

The resource center provides emergency services and then refers families to other city and county agencies for ongoing support.

"Our goal is to really provide services so that families can be successful because if they're successful, our students are successful," Sullivan said.

The services don't stop just because school isn't in session.

The resource center remains open during winter, spring and summer break.

Since Thanksgiving, the center has served more than 3,000 students through toys, clothing, food and shelter.

That's why parents like Nancy Sutherland say it's important that families who need assistance take the critical first step to ask for it.

"In those tough times, the tight times for parents, there are resources out there to help. It's more so getting past asking for help." Sutherland said.

The resource center is located conveniently in the heart of downtown Visalia on the corner of Court and Murry.

For more information and additional resources, click here.

For news updates, follow Jessica Harrington on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.