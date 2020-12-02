One-day watering schedule starts in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The city of Visalia is asking residents to only water their lawns once a week.
Those with even addresses can water using sprinklers on Sundays, while those with odd addresses can turn on Saturdays' sprinklers.
Watering for each assigned day must take place before 8 am or after 6 pm, officials say.
Residents are not allowed to water within two days after it rains.
