Wanted felon arrested after barricading himself inside Fresno hotel

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A wanted felon barricaded himself inside of a North Fresno hotel Saturday morning as police swarmed the outside of his room.

After a half hour, 37-year-old Marcellino Rodriguez came out and surrendered to officers.

Rodriguez was hiding at the Travelodge at Blackstone and Saginaw.

He had a warrant out for his arrest and was charged with terrorist threats, identity theft, and possession of paraphernalia.
