FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A wanted felon barricaded himself inside of a North Fresno hotel Saturday morning as police swarmed the outside of his room.
After a half hour, 37-year-old Marcellino Rodriguez came out and surrendered to officers.
Rodriguez was hiding at the Travelodge at Blackstone and Saginaw.
He had a warrant out for his arrest and was charged with terrorist threats, identity theft, and possession of paraphernalia.
Wanted felon arrested after barricading himself inside Fresno hotel
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News