2 employees at Warmerdam Packing LP in Kings Co. test positive for COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two employees at Warmerdam Packing LP facility in Kings County have tested positive for COVID-19, the company confirmed.The farming and packing company said they are enforcing social distancing guidelines on the floor and have installed dividers. They are also checking employees' temperatures before they enter the building.The company also has had its employees wearing face masks and gloves since the season began last month.Health officials have notified anyone who may have come into contact with the two workers. The employees have been placed on paid leave.