Man dead after falling into water near Angel Falls area of Bass Lake

A man has died after falling into water near the Angel Falls area of Bass Lake.The Madera County Sheriff's Office says they received a call around 12 p.m. and found a person underneath the water.CAL Fire, first responders, a California Highway Patrol helicopter and Skylife assisted the MCSO with getting the man out of the water.While efforts were made to revive the man after bringing him out of the water, he was ultimately pronounced dead.Authorities added that they are unsure what exactly he was doing in the area.This is the same area where an off-duty CHP officer rescued a man who also had fallen into the water. He decided to walk across Willow Creek near Angel Falls and was swept into a whirlpool that pulled him under.