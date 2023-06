Water rescue underway after car crashes into canal in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A water rescue is underway in Fresno County after a vehicle crashed into a canal on Thursday night.

The crash happened at the Friant/Kern Canal near Highway 180 and Alta.

CAL FIRE says it is unclear if anyone is still inside the vehicle.

Crews are working to pull the vehicle from the water.

It is unknown what happened leading up to the crash.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.