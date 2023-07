Woman rescued after falling out of tube in San Joaquin River in Fresno

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was rescued after she fell out of a tube while floating down the San Joaquin River in Fresno on Wednesday night.

The woman went into the water around 6 pm near Highway 41 and Friant Road.

The Fresno Fire Department says the woman managed to grab onto a tree in the water after falling out of her tube.

Firefighters helped the woman onto a rescue boat and brought her safely back to shore.