Community Watermelon Festival kicks off in Kingsburg this weekend

KINGSBURG, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're planning your weekend, consider cooling off with a delicious treat in Kingsburg.

This Saturday is the Community Watermelon Festival at Memorial Park.

There will be free watermelon, an obstacle course, food, and craft vendors.

The Watermelon Festival was moved from 4 pm to 5 pm because of the hot weather.

If you plan to go, be sure to bring plenty of water and don't forget sunscreen.