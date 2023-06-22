Waterways reopen in Merced County, evacuation warning lifted for Stevinson

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- All waterways in Merced County are open again for recreational use after a nearly two-month-long closure.

Sheriff Vern Warnke announced Wednesday that the slowing water flows allowed the reopening.

The rivers in Merced County first closed in mid-April due to the dangerous conditions created by the melting snow in the Sierra.

Sheriff Warnke urges people to remain cautious as the water is still cold and moving fast.

The evacuation warning for the Stevinson area has also been lifted.