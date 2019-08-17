Accuweather Forecast: Cooler Weekend

Happy Saturday!The valley will slowly see some relief from the heat. This morning temperatures are ranging from the 60s and 70s. Daytime highs in Fresno and to the South Valley will range from 98-104. In the North Valley temperatures are going to be in the low to upper 90s. A Wind Advisory for the west side of the valley will go into effect this afternoon until tonight. Expect wind speeds around 15 - 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. On Sunday highs will dip to the upper 80s and low 90s. Enjoy these cooler temperatures because the heat returns by Wednesday.Meteorologist Cristina Davies will have your full forecast on Action News AM Live.