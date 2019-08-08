Accuweather Forecast: Cooling Trend Begins

Good Thursday Morning!We're starting the day off with cooler temperatures across the Central Valley. Our high temperatures this afternoon will also be much cooler compared to the last few days. Expect plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the low to mid-90s. This cooling trend will continue into the weekend with highs in the low 90s. Triple digit heat will return to the Central Valley by the middle of next week. Highs will be a few degrees above average but well below records.Reuben Contreras will have your full forecast on Action News.