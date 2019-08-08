Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Cooling Trend Begins

By , , and
Good Thursday Morning!

We're starting the day off with cooler temperatures across the Central Valley. Our high temperatures this afternoon will also be much cooler compared to the last few days. Expect plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the low to mid-90s. This cooling trend will continue into the weekend with highs in the low 90s. Triple digit heat will return to the Central Valley by the middle of next week. Highs will be a few degrees above average but well below records.

Reuben Contreras will have your full forecast on Action News.


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

(click or tap the images below for a larger version)

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno man arrested after police find several guns during probation check
Two teens arrested after leading police on chase in northeast Fresno
Fresno Unified Board of Trustees votes unanimously to censure trustee Terry Slatic
Fresno County landlord accused of turning off tenant's utilities
4 dead, 2 injured in series of Orange County stabbings
Plywood sheet pierces car windshield on Highway 41 in Madera County
Concealed weapons holders should 'exercise' rights, Tulare Co. Sheriff says
Show More
Once connected to 9-year-old's murder, Fresno man facing life in prison for Irvine crime
Substitute teacher arrested for possession of child pornography, police say
Actor Danny Trejo helps save child in car crash
ICE agents arrest 680 in largest raids in at least 10 years
Fresno family tries to forgive 3 killers to honor father's loving legacy
More TOP STORIES News