Accuweather Forecast: Freezing Temperatures

We are waking up this Monday morning to temperatures in the 20s and 30s. We will only reach a high of 52 today but will feel colder than that with the wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph at times. There is a freeze warning in place starting at midnight until 9 am Tuesday which means we will definitely see temperatures ranging from 25-29 degrees. There is also a freeze watch, that will be in place Tuesday night into Wednesday morning which means we have the potential to see below normal temperatures but does not guarantee it. Temperatures will finally start to warm up Thursday.Madeline Evans will have your full forecast on Action News.