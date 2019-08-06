Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Hot Afternoon

Today will be hot and just a few degrees warmer with highs across the valley at about 98-102 degrees and a mixture of sun and clouds. Tonight lows will be in the upper 60's and low 70's again. The cool down starts tomorrow with mostly upper 90's before a bigger cool down this weekend.

